PSL tickets 2023 price: How to do BookMe PK PSL tickets 2023 online booking?

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will take on the Multan Sultans in the opening match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), on February 13 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

A total of 34 matches will be played in PSL 8 across four cities in Rawalpindi, Multan, Lahore, and Karachi. The Pindi Club Ground will host the maximum number of matches (11), followed by nine each in Karachi and Lahore. Multan will host the least number of five matches.

The three playoffs fixtures, and the grand finale on March 19, will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Apart from the Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, the remaining four teams in Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, and Karachi Kings will play five matches each in front of their home crowd.

Ahead of the tournament opener, the Multan crowd will be entertained with a glittery opening ceremony, which will include performances from top Pakistani artistes in Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Faris Shafi, Sahir Ali Bagga, and Shae Gill.

PSL tickets 2023 price

The ticket prices of PSL 8 opening match ranges from PKR 1,000-6,000. PKR 6,000 for VIP area tickets, PKR 3,000 for Premium tickets, PKR 2,000 for First Class tickets and PKR 1,000 for general tickets are the price breakdown for the opening night of the tournament.

The tickets for only the 14 initial matches of the imminent season which will take place in Multan and Karachi, are presently up for sale at the online booking site https://pcb.bookme.pk/.

Matches from Monday-Saturday in Karachi will cost PKR 2,900 (VIP), PKR 1,900 (Premium), PKR 950 (First Class) and PKR 650 (General).

Take a look at ticket prices on different days across these two venues by clicking here.

How to do BookMe PK PSL tickets 2023 online booking?

Fans will have to go to the aforementioned website by clicking here, in order to book the match tickets. After clicking on the link, click on the ‘Book’ option of a particular match.

One will have to fill in some personal details post selecting the ticket price, and then click on the ‘BookMe’ option below to complete the payment formalities.