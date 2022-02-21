PSL final match tickets online booking: 2022 Playoffs PSL tickets for sale

PSL final match tickets: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for Pakistan Super League 2022 playoffs.

While a league match is left to be played, the seventh season of the Pakistan Super League is all set to enter its most important phase in the form of the playoffs.

Starting from February 23, four out of six teams will play the remaining four matches to decide the winner of this season. Four teams which have qualified for the playoffs are Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

Scheduled to be played in Lahore tonight, the final league match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi is quite unlikely to change the positions on the points table.

Two in-form teams play each other in the final round game of the #HBLPSL7. Whose day is it going to be? #LevelHai l #LQvPZ pic.twitter.com/KODzQ4KcLi — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 21, 2022

PSL final match tickets

Readers must note that the tickets for PSL 2022 playoffs can be bought from Book Me. You can visit either their website or application to book tickets for the business end of PSL 7.

All you have to do is click on the “Cricket” icon on the homepage. The next page will require you to click on “Book PSL 7 tickets”. Subsequently, select the preferred match and click on Book Me.

ALSO READ: Will Shadab Khan lead Islamabad United in PSL 2022 playoffs?

The next page will ask you to select your preferred ticket(s) according to various stands of the stadium. Upon selecting the required number of tickets of your preferred price category, follow simple steps to complete the online transaction.

To easily reach the Book Me page for booking tickets of PSL 7 matches at Gaddafi Stadium, click here.

It is worth mentioning that tickets for the playoffs of PSL 2022 are currently sold out on Book Me and that there is no update regarding addition of more tickets or offline ticket counters for now.