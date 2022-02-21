Shadab Khan Injury Update: Will Shadab Khan lead Islamabad United in PSL 7 playoffs?

Shadab Khan Injury Update: The captain of Islamabad United hasn’t played their last three PSL 2022 matches.

Despite losing their last three league matches of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League, Islamabad United have managed to qualify for the playoffs as the fourth-ranked team.

Having won four out of their first seven PSL 2022 matches, United have entered the playoffs on the back of gaining eight points from these four victories.

Islamabad faced tough competition from Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators, who also have eight points under their belt. While IU lost their last match by six wickets, QG ended their league campaign on a victorious note by defeating Karachi Kings by 23 runs. However, a better NRR (Net Run Rate) powered Islamabad to a position above Quetta on the points table.

Shadab Khan Injury Update

United captain Shadab Khan, who is among the front-runners to win the Player of the Tournament award, hasn’t taken part in their last three matches due to an injury.

With Shadab’s team losing their last three matches without him (and other injured players) in the Playing XI, fans of Islamabad would be hoping for their regular captain to return for Eliminator 1 on February 24.

Speaking to ASports during the post-match presentation ceremony, stand-in captain Asif Ali was confident about Shadab’s swift recovery ahead of the playoffs. “A couple of foreign players have joined the squad ahead of playoffs. Hopefully, Shadab [Khan] will be back too,” Ali had told ASports last night.

Is six PSL 7 innings, Shadab has scored 232 runs at an average and strike rate of 38.66 and 165.71 respectively including two half-centuries. With the ball in hand, Shadab’s 17 wickets at an average of 8.52, an economy rate of 6.08 and a strike rate of 8.4 have made him the highest wicket-taker of the tournament as of now.