PSL Lahore tickets 2022: How to book tickets for PSL 7 matches at Gaddafi Stadium?

PSL Lahore tickets 2022: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for the Lahore leg of Pakistan Super League 7.

It was only fair for the Karachi leg of Pakistan Super League 2022 to finish with a high-scoring clash between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars resulting in the former pulling off the second-best chase in the PSL last night.

Allotted the first 15 matches of PSL 7, the National Stadium didn’t leave a stone unturned with respect to providing ceaseless entertainment on the back of boundaries being scored left, right and centre for the most part.

Out of the 30 completed PSL 7 innings in Karachi, scores in excess of 165 were achieved a whopping 24 times. Out of these 24, teams were able to surpass the 200-run mark on as many as eight occasions including twice on Monday.

PSL Lahore tickets 2022

Lahore, which will host the remaining 15 league matches and four in the knockout stage, has high expectations to match for conducting so many intriguing matches within a short span of time is no mean task.

Set to host a PSL match after almost a couple of years, the iconic Gadaffi Stadium is bound to entice spectators albeit in a restricted capacity due to COVID-19.

Readers must note that the tickets for the remainder of PSL 2022 can be bought from Book Me. You can visit either their website or application to book PSL Lahore tickets 2022.

All you have to do is click on the “Cricket” icon on the homepage. The next page will require you to click on “PSL 7 tickets”. Subsequently, select the preferred match and click on Book Me.

The next page will ask you to select your preferred ticket(s) according to various stands of the stadium. Upon selecting the required number of tickets of your preferred price category, follow simple steps to complete the online transaction.

To easily reach the Book Me page for booking tickets of PSL 7 matches at Gaddafi Stadium, click here.

PSL tickets 2022 price Lahore

As is the case in most cricket stadiums across the world, even Gaddaffi Stadium has different price categories to offer for the spectators. Different price categories for different matches of PSL 2022 Lahore tickets are PKR 250, PKR 500, PKR 1,250, PKR 1,500, PKR 1,750, PKR 2,000 and PKR 4,000.

PSL final match tickets online booking

It is worth mentioning that 2022 PSL final match tickets are currently sold out on Book Me and that there is no update regarding addition of more tickets for now.