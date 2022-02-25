PSL winners list all season final: Pakistan Super League all edition winners and runners-up

PSL winners list all season final: Defending champions Multan Sultans to face either of Islamabad United or Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7 final.

During the ‘Eliminator 2’ encounter of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars have won the Toss and elected to bat first against the Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, lost in the ‘Qualifier’ against the Multan Sultans and have yet another lone opportunity to book their berth in the grand finale slated to take place on February 27.

The Islamabad United, powered by the return of their regular skipper Shadab Khan and English opener Alex Hales, got the better of Peshawar Zalmi in a thriller of a contest during ‘Eliminator 1’ on Thursday.

Boosted by the return of their Irish opening batter Paul Stirling as well, a high on confidence IU have got off to a perfect start in the ongoing match having dismissed both the openers- in-form Fakhar Zaman (1 off 3) and Phil Salt (2 off 7) within the first three Overs.

While the Islamabad United have won two PSL titles before, the Lahore Qalandars are yet to taste success of a title triumph in the six overall season of the league up till now.

PSL winners list all season final

Islamabad-based franchise had lifted the PSL silverware during the inaugral edition of the league in 2015-16, having defeated the Quetta Gladiators by 6 wickets in the final.

They lifted the title again a season later in 2017/18, by beating the Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets in Karachi.

Previous season champions Multan Sultans, carried on from where they left last year to storm through to the final in the ongoing edition, having lost just a solitary match in their 10 league stage matches, and by winning the ‘Qualifier’ as well against Lahore on Wednesday.

The story of Pakistan Super League 2021 and 2022 – Five teams trying to stop Multan Sultans from winning the trophy. Total domination by @MultanSultans. 🔥 @iMRizwanPak #Cricket #PSL — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) February 23, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, and the Karachi Kings have lifted the titles one time each.