Pujara and Rizwan Sussex: C Pujara scores century on Sussex debut in County Championship 2022

Pujara and Rizwan Sussex: Chesteshwar Pujara scored a brilliant century on his Sussex debut against Derbyshire in County Championship.

The County Championship is up and running in England, and Sussex are facing Derbyshire in their County Division-2 game. This is game is getting a lot of attention in South Asia as India’s Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan are making their Sussex debut.

Derbyshire scored 505 runs in the first innings on a batting-friendly track, where Wayne Madsen scored a brilliant century. In return, Sussex were bowled out for just 174 runs in the first innings. Chesteshwar Pujara could score just 6 runs, whereas Mohammad Rizwan scored 22 runs in the first innings. Derbyshire enforced the follow-on on Sussex.

Sussex batted brilliantly in the 2nd innings, and captain Tom Haynes scored a brilliant double-century for the side. In a beautiful sight for the Indian fans, Cheteshwar Pujara scored a brilliant century on his Sussex debut. Till the time of this article, Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten at 151 runs.

Both Tom Haines and Chesteshwa Pujara have combined for more than 200 runs. It is a brilliant morale-boosting knock for Chesteshwar Pujara as he is dropped out of the Indian test team, and the Indian team will play a test in England in July 2022. Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 6713 test runs at 43.88 courtesy of 18 centuries and 32 half-centuries.

Sussex is Pujara’s 4th County Club after Derbyshire (2014), Yorkshire (2015 and 2018) and Nottinghamshire (2017). He has been signed as the replacement of Travis Head, who was expected to lead the team this season. Head ruled himself out because of some personal reasons.

The pitch is brilliant for batting, and there is a chance that Mohammad Rizwan and Chesteshwar Pujara can bat together in this game. Rizwan also had a rough outing in the first innings, and he would want to make it count in the 2nd innings.