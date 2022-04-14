Pujara county teams: Cheteshwar Pujara County Cricket stats and records

Pujara county teams: Cheteshwar Pujara is playing for Sussex in the 2022 County Championship season, which is his 4th county team.

Chesteshwar Pujara is making his County debut for Sussex in the County Championship 2022. Both Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan are included in Sussex playing eleven for the game against Derbyshire. Derbyshire also have some star names in Shan Masood and Suranga Lakmal.

Pujara county teams

Sussex signed Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of County Championship 2022. The club finished at the bottom position in the County Championship last season. Sussex is Pujara’s 4th County Club after Derbyshire (2014), Yorkshire (2015 and 2018) and Nottinghamshire (2017).

Although, the record of Cheteshwar Pujara has not been great in the County Cricket. He has scored 988 runs at an average of 29.33 from 36 innings, courtesy of three centuries and three half-centuries. Cheteshwar Pujara will be available to play in the County Championship and Royal London One Day Cup.

Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the Indian test squad along with Ajinkya Rahane. Pujara remained unsold in the IPL 2022 auction, and that’s why he is plying his trade in the County Championship. Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 6713 test runs at 43.88 courtesy of 18 centuries and 32 half-centuries.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan debut together for Sussex today 🤩 (📸: @SussexCCC) pic.twitter.com/QeRKcdwFMD — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 14, 2022

“I am excited and honoured to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the upcoming season,” Pujara said on joining Sussex.

“Over the years I have always enjoyed my time in the UK playing county cricket, so eagerly looking forward to the new stint and hope to contribute to the club’s success.”

Sussex County Club have lost two of their key players in Phil Salt and Chris Jordan this season. However, the arrival of Steven Finn is a massive boost for the side. Sussex signed Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammad Rizwan to bolster their batting this season.

Sussex signed Travis Head as their captain for the County Season, but he opted out due to personal reasons. Chesteshwar Pujara has been bought in a replacement of Travis Head.