Puma RCB jersey online price: How to buy new RCB jersey 2022 IPL?

Puma RCB jersey online price: The RCB franchise unveiled their new jersey, while also announced their new skipper for IPL 2022.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise organized a full-fledged high-octane event-‘The RCB Unbox’ on Saturday, with scores of fans seen marking their presence at the event in Bengaluru.

While various singers, bands, DJs and beatboxers continued to entertain the walk away crowd, the franchise’s new jersey and the announcement of their new captain for the season also took place during the event.

While Glenn Maxwell was considered the apt choice for the captaincy post, it is former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis who has been handed the responsibility for the same, and was seen marking his presence as well during the event.

Virat Kohli, who relinquished from the post last year, congratulated du Plessis on the same while expressing his excitement to play the upcoming season under him.

AB de Villiers, who along with Kohli had been RCB’s poster boy until last year, also expressed his happiness on du Plessis’ appointment as the team’s skipper, while exclaiming that he had no doubt whatsoever as to who would take up the skipper post after Faf attracted a bid of INR 7 Crore during the auction.

Puma RCB jersey online price

The RCB management also, during the event, unveiled the team’s official jersey for the 2022 season of the league.

While the likes of du Plassis and their newly roped in wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik graced the event donning the new jersey, Kohli, who is partaking in the ongoing 2nd Test match against Sri Lanka, remarked the jersey’s design, fit, and the colour combination as the best he has ever donned while playing for the RCB all these years.

PUMA, the global sports brand, who signed a three-year partnership with RCB as their official kit partner last year, would soon make the new jersey as along with other merchandise available on the RCB and their official website soon. As of now, there is no official information from their side with regards to the exact date of the arrival of the official jersey online.

Fans can however, get a grab of the franchise’s previous season jersey at INR 1,259 by clicking here, and thereby selecting the appropriate size followed by the payment gateaway.