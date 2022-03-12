RCB new jersey 2022: Faf du Plessis in RCB jersey IPL 2022

RCB new jersey 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced their new captain in Faf du Plessis and he was available in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bangalore. is one of the most popular franchises of the IPL, but they have not won a title yet. On 12 March, RCB organized an event in Bengaluru where they announced quite a bit of things for the IPL 2022.

RCB have finally announced their captain for the upcoming season. Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis were the favourites for the role, and Faf du Plessis is the new captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Former RCB captain Virat Kohli also shared a congratulatory message for the new captain.

Faf, who was part of Chennai Super Kings last season finished as the 2nd highest run-scorer of the IPL 2021 season. He scored 633 runs last season and finished just behind his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad. Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Faf du Plessis for 7 crores INR in the auction.

Red, Gold, and Black are generally the principal colours of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s jersey. They also play in their green jersey once in the season.

RCB new jersey 2022

The official kit of Royal Challengers Bangalore will be unveiled at 7:00 PM IST on 12 March 2022. However, Faf du Plessis was available at the event where he was donning the Polo T-Shirt of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Faf has just been a part of two IPL teams in the past, Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants. He joined Pune for a couple of seasons when Chennai Super Kings were suspended from participating.

This will be the first stint for Faf du Plessis as an IPL captain. He has captained South Africa’s national cricket team in the past, whereas he has also led several T20 franchises around the world. Although, he will be 38 years old this year. In 79 games as captain, he has 43 wins under his belt.

Faf has a stellar IPL batting record under his name. He has scored 2935 runs at an average of 34.94, whereas his S/R has been 131.08. He has not scored an IPL century yet, but he has 22 IPL half-centuries under his belt.