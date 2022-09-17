Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium Mohali pitch report: Mohali Stadium pitch report IND vs AUS 1st T20

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium Mohali pitch report: India will take on defending T20 World Champions in a home T20I series.

After a disappointing Asia Cup 2022 campaign, which opened their exit gate after losses against Pakistan and then the ultimate champions Sri Lanka, team India will look to iron out their wrinkles as they face the T20 World champions Australia, in a three-match T20I series.

The first match of the series will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, on September 20 (Tuesday).

After a ordinary display of pace bowling throughout the Asia Cup campaign, team India will be more than just happy with the return back of two of their better bowlers in the format, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. The management has also included Mohammed Shami, who has perhaps been included in place of Avesh Khan, after the latter was dropped from the side owing to ordinary performances in the format off-late, including the Asia Cup.

As for Australia, the imminent series will be their first against a top-ranked side since last year’s T20 World Cup. Since their World Cup triumph, the Aaron Finch-led side has only played a couple of series (home and away) versus Sri Lanka, and a T20I match against Pakistan in the format.

FORT MOHALI. 💪🏻 4️⃣ days to go for a chance to keep the 100% record in T20Is at the PCA Stadium for #TeamIndia. 🙌🏻#PlayBold #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/DZ62HXzW5Z — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 16, 2022

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium Mohali pitch report

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will host only its sixth T20I on Tuesday, with India and Australia having faced each other once before in March 2016.

The venue will host a T20I after a three-year gap, after India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets here last time around, in September 2019.

The average score at this venue during the five T20Is from the period 2009-2019, is 176 runs. Overall, across the 86 T20 matches, the average score is still a healthy 163.6 runs, thus making it a decent enough venue as far as the batters are concerned.

The lightning quick outfield will further act to the batters’ advantage, with the seamers likely to have a say with the new ball, especially during the Powerplay.

As for the conditions, the night temperature will drop to a rather pleasant 28 degrees Celsius, with no chances of rain during the match hours.