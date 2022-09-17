Mohali Cricket Stadium last 10 matches: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium Mohali matches all result list
Dixit Bhargav
| September 17, 2022 3:11 PM
Mohali Cricket Stadium last 10 matches: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium has hosted only five T20Is till date.
India and Australia are gearing up for a three-match T20I series to be played across three different venues within six days starting from September 20. Australia, who have reached India, are here for a brief T20I series as part of preparations for ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
The first of the three T20Is will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Tuesday as the venue will witness a return of white-ball cricket after three years.
Mohali, which had hosted an India-Sri Lanka Test match earlier this year, had last hosted a T20I against South Africa in September 2019. As far as Australia are concerned, both their Mohali T20Is had come during ICC World Twenty20 2016.
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium Mohali matches all result list
Having first hosted a T20I in 2009, Mohali has hosted only five matches of the shortest format till date. Barring the first and last T20I, all the remaining had been played during the world event in 2016.
India, who have played three T20Is at this venue, have won all their matches here. Set to face a strong Australian squad ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the hosts would be keen to maintain their winning streak at the PCA Stadium.
|S. No.
|Match
|Result
|Year
|1
|India vs Sri Lanka
|India won by 6 wickets
|2009
|2
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|New Zealand won by 22 runs
|2016
|3
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Australia won by 21 runs
|2016
|4
|India vs Australia
|India won by 6 wickets
|2016
|5
|India vs South Africa
|India won by 7 wickets
|2019
Mohali Cricket Stadium last 10 matches
Interestingly, the above mentioned last Mohali T20I is also the last T20 to be played at this venue. The same has primarily happened on the back of no Indian Premier League matches here in the last three seasons due to COVID-19 pandemic. The last 10 T20s at the PCA Stadium comprise of a few matches from IPL 2018 as well.
|S. No.
|Match
|Result
|Year
|1
|India vs South Africa
|India won by 7 wickets
|2019
|2
|KXIP vs CSK
|KXIP won by 6 wickets
|2019
|3
|KXIP vs KKR
|KKR won by 7 wickets
|2019
|4
|KXIP vs RR
|KXIP won by 12 runs
|2019
|5
|KXIP vs RCB
|RCB won by 8 wickets
|2019
|6
|KXIP vs SRH
|KXIP won by 6 wickets
|2019
|7
|KXIP vs DC
|KXIP won by 14 runs
|2019
|8
|KXIP vs MI
|KXIP won by 8 wickets
|2019
|9
|KXIP vs SRH
|KXIP won by 15 runs
|2018
|10
|KXIP vs CSK
|KXIP won by 4 runs
|2018