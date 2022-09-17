Mohali Cricket Stadium last 10 matches: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium Mohali matches all result list

Mohali Cricket Stadium last 10 matches: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium has hosted only five T20Is till date.

India and Australia are gearing up for a three-match T20I series to be played across three different venues within six days starting from September 20. Australia, who have reached India, are here for a brief T20I series as part of preparations for ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The first of the three T20Is will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Tuesday as the venue will witness a return of white-ball cricket after three years.

Mohali, which had hosted an India-Sri Lanka Test match earlier this year, had last hosted a T20I against South Africa in September 2019. As far as Australia are concerned, both their Mohali T20Is had come during ICC World Twenty20 2016.

Having first hosted a T20I in 2009, Mohali has hosted only five matches of the shortest format till date. Barring the first and last T20I, all the remaining had been played during the world event in 2016.

India, who have played three T20Is at this venue, have won all their matches here. Set to face a strong Australian squad ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the hosts would be keen to maintain their winning streak at the PCA Stadium.

S. No. Match Result Year 1 India vs Sri Lanka India won by 6 wickets 2009 2 New Zealand vs Pakistan New Zealand won by 22 runs 2016 3 Australia vs Pakistan Australia won by 21 runs 2016 4 India vs Australia India won by 6 wickets 2016 5 India vs South Africa India won by 7 wickets 2019

Interestingly, the above mentioned last Mohali T20I is also the last T20 to be played at this venue. The same has primarily happened on the back of no Indian Premier League matches here in the last three seasons due to COVID-19 pandemic. The last 10 T20s at the PCA Stadium comprise of a few matches from IPL 2018 as well.