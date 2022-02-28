Punjab Kings captain 2022: Mayank Agarwal appointed PBKS captain for IPL 2022

Punjab Kings captain 2022: Punjab Kings’ 13th captain will lead them in the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

One of the three franchises (other than Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore) to have not won an Indian Premier League title despite playing since the inaugural season in 2008, Punjab Kings will yet again take the field in an Indian Premier League season with an eye on a maiden title.

An unwanted trend which had developed at Punjab over the years was them not making the most of an IPL auction. Despite having ample amount of money with them on multiple occasions, Kings somehow refrained themselves from making sensible decisions at the auction table in the years gone by.

Having said that, IPL 2022 mega auction witnessed a change on the back of their 25-member squad looking among the bests, at least on paper.

Punjab Kings captain 2022

With Kolkata Knight Riders appointing India batter Shreyas Iyer as their captain for IPL 2022, it was one out of PBKS and RCB’s chance to name their skipper as all other teams have already announced the same.

India batter Mayank Agarwal, who had led them once in IPL 2021, has replaced his good friend and Karnataka teammate Lokesh Rahul as Punjab’s captain for the upcoming 15th season.

Agarwal, who has been playing in the IPL since 2011, had joined PBKS in 2018. In 47 IPL innings since then, Agarwal has scored 1,317 runs at an average and strike rate of 29.26 and 144.24 respectively including one century and eight half-centuries.

“I have been at Punjab Kings since 2018 and I take a lot of pride in representing this fantastic unit. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team. I take over this responsibility with utmost sincerity, but at the same time, I believe my job would be made easier with the talent we have at the Punjab Kings squad this season,” Agarwal said in a statement after a promotion at PBKS.

Agarwal, 31, will lead a unit comprising of experienced campaigners namely Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Liam Livingstone.

PBKS squad 2022 IPL

Mayank Agarwal (c), Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.