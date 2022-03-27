Punjab vs Bangalore Prediction | RCB vs PBKS Head to Head in IPL history | IPL 2022 Match 3

RCB vs PBKS Head to Head in IPL history: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 3.

The third match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dr DY Patil Cricket Academy tonight.

While Kings hadn’t managed to reach IPL 2021 playoffs by virtue of finishing at the sixth position on the points table, Royal Challengers had faced a defeat in the Eliminator against runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders.

Although Mayank Agarwal has led Punjab once in the past, it will be the first time when he has been named as a designated captain for a full IPL season. Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, will be leading Bangalore in his debut match in Navi Mumbai tonight.

While PBKS had ended up on the losing side of their solitary match at this venue over a decade ago, RCB have won and lost a match each here.

Considering how both these teams are quite close on past head-to-head record including last five matches (PBKS 3 – 2 RCB), it is difficult to pick a favourite for this match. Hence, fans can expect a close encounter tonight.

RCB vs PBKS Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 28

Matches won by PBKS: 15

Matches won by RCB: 13

Matches played in March: 1 (PBKS 0, RCB 1)

Matches played in India: 22 (PBKS 11, RCB 11)

Matches played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy: 0 (PBKS 0, RCB 0)

PBKS average score against RCB: 158

RCB average score against PBKS: 159

Most runs for PBKS: 195 (Mayank Agarwal)

Most runs for RCB: 741 (Virat Kohli)

Most wickets for PBKS: 16 (Sandeep Sharma)

Most wickets for RCB: 2 (Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj)

Most catches for PBKS: 2 (Mayank Agarwal)

Most catches for RCB: 11 (Virat Kohli)

The last Kings vs Royal Challengers contest had been played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium almost six months ago. Despite a 91-run opening partnership between the then captain Lokesh Rahul and Agarwal, Kings had somehow managed to falter in a 165-run chase to fall short by 6 runs.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).