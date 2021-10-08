Qualified teams in IPL 2021: List of all teams who have qualified for playoffs 2021 IPL

Qualified teams in IPL 2021: The four qualifying teams were confirmed on the last day of Indian Premier League 2021 league stage.

It once again came down to the last day of the league stage of an Indian Premier League season when the four qualifying teams were confirmed.

The second-last match of the ongoing 14th season between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi had it in it to decide the vacant fourth spot as far as IPL 2021 playoffs are concerned.

The only way for defending champions Indians to qualify was to beat Sunrisers by at least 171 runs. In what had to be the biggest victory ever in the IPL, it couldn’t quite happen despite MI putting on board 235/9 in 20 overs on the back of quickfire individual half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (84) and Suryakumar Yadav (82) after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat.

Needing to bundle out Hyderabad below 65, it was too much to ask of Mumbai’s bowlers. SRH opening batters Jason Roy (34) and Abhishek Sharma (33) putting together a brisk 64-run opening partnership quashed all chances of Mumbai’s qualification in the powerplay itself.

SRH go past the 65-run mark 💔 We have given it our all and will continue to do so till the last ball 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #SRHvMI — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 8, 2021

Qualified teams in IPL 2021

Following the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders have qualified to the playoffs as the fourth team.

In the 14 matches that Eoin Morgan’s men have played this season, they have won and lost seven each and have qualified with 14 points to their name. It is Knight Riders’ NRR (Net Run Rate) of 0.587 which has worked for them in the long run.

IPL 2021 playoffs fixtures

October 10 – Qualifier 1 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai

October 11 – Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah

October 13 – Qualifier 2 between TBA and TBA in Sharjah

October 15 – Final between TBA and TBA in Dubai