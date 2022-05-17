Rahul Tripathi IPL teams and salary: Rahul Tripathi runs in IPL 2022

Rahul Tripathi IPL teams list: Sunrisers Hyderabad is Rahul Tripathi’s fourth Indian Premier League franchise.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi has proved his mettle yet again by scoring an impact-generating half-century against Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League 2022 Match 65 at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the third over, Tripathi welcomed Mumbai spinner Sanjay Yadav to the biggest T20 tournament in the world by hitting a couple of boundaries against him in the fourth over.

Facing an experienced campaigner in Jasprit Bumrah in the following over, Tripathi hit a six and two fours against one of the best bowlers in the world.

Tripathi, who shared a 43-ball 78-run second-wicket partnership with opening batter Priyam Garg (42), followed it with a 42-ball 76-run third-wicket partnership alongside wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran (38).

It was on the last delivery of the 14th over that Tripathi had run a single off Indians spinner Mayank Markande to bring up his 16th T20 half-century. Tripathi, who ended up scoring 76 (44) with the help of nine fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 172.72, scored his 10th IPL half-century, third for Sunrisers and at No. 3 in the IPL, second against MI and at the Wankhede Stadium.

Highest run-scorer for Hyderabad this season, Tripathi is currently the eighth-highest in the tournament on the back of his 393 runs in 13 innings coming at an average and strike rate of 39.30 and 161.72 respectively.

Rahul Tripathi IPL teams list

Should Rahul Tripathi be selected in the Indian team for SA series? #MIvSRH #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/O85gjM5YVO — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 17, 2022

Readers must note that SRH is Tripathi’s fourth IPL team after Rising Pune Supergiants (2017), Rajasthan Royals (2018-2019) and Kolkata Knight Riders (2020-2021). In 75 IPL matches across six seasons, Tripathi has scored 1,778 runs at an average of 28.22 and a strike rate of 141.22.