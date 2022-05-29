Rajasthan Royals 2008 squad: 2008 Rajasthan Royals team IPL winner

Rajasthan Royals 2008 squad: The Shane Warne-led young side had lifted the inaugural IPL edition title in the year 2008.

During the grand finale of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Titans (GT) have had the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by the scruff of their neck, after they were invited to bowl first by Sanju Samson.

With all eyes on the Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler (39 off 35), who yet again got off to a cautious start, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal (22 off 16) who took the aggressive route, and eventually succumbed to it, within the Powerplay. Posting 44/1 in the period, they did got off to a decent enough start, but eventually started falling like a pack of cards amidst some excellent bowling.

Leading the charge for GT was none other than their skipper Hardik Pandya (4-0-17-3), who was at his imperious best in the night of the final, getting rid of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer- the three best RR batters this season.

Having lost 7 wickets at the time of writing at the 18-Over mark, RR were struggling with only 120 runs on the scoreboard.

Rajasthan Royals 2008 squad

Despite on the back foot so far in the ongoing final, the RR can perhaps not afford to lose hope, as they would like to pay a fitting tribute to the late Shane Warne as well, under who leadership a young RR side had lifted their maiden IPL title in the inaugural season in 2008.

Shane Warne (c) Mohammad Kaif Kamran Akmal Aditya Angle Swapnil Asnodkar Ravindra Jadeja Sumit Khatri Taruwar Kohli Darren Lehmann Parag More Morne Morkel Munaf Patel Pankaj Singh Niraj Patel Yusuf Pathan Mahesh Rawat Anup Revandkar Dinesh Salunkhe Jaydev Shah Graeme Smith Sohail Tanvir Siddharth Trivedi Shane Watson Younis Khan

2008 Rajasthan Royals team IPL winner

Interestingly, the franchise had even invited and felicitated some players from the 2008 victorious squad before the commencement of tonight’s final against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Sanju if needed just shout out, 8 champion Royals are in the house. I can still field at point. Trust me ball nahi nikalne dunga. Let’s do it for Warnie boys. #iplfinals ⁦@rajasthanroyals⁩ pic.twitter.com/lsfL8Wyn4H — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 29, 2022

Here is the playing 11 of the RR side that that lifted their maiden IPL title by defeating the CSK in a last-ball thriller by 7 wickets:

Swapnil Asnodkar, Kamran Akmal (wk), Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Munaf Patel, Siddharth Trivedi, Sohail Tanvir, Shane Warne (c), Niraj Patel.