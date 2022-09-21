Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Dehradun pitch report: Dehradun cricket stadium pitch report Road Safety World Series 2022 matches

Dehradun pitch report: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will be the third venue to host Road Safety World Series 2022 matches.

After completing the Kanpur and Indore leg, the Road Safety World Series 2022 has now reached Dehradun. Dehradun’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the next 6 games of the tournament. The weather was not kind in Kanpur and Indore, and the same can be expected here as well.

West Indies Legends will take on New Zealand legends in the first match of the Dehradun leg. West Indies Legends are at the 2nd spot with 2 wins in 3 games, one of their games was abandoned due to rain. New Zealand legends are at the 5th position with 3 points in 3 games of the tournament so far.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Dehradun pitch report

Dehradun’s Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium has not hosted a lot of T20I games. This stadium served as the home ground to the Afghanistan national team, and the last T20I at this stadium was played between Afghanistan and Ireland in 2019.

This pitch has however been an excellent track to bat on based on the past performances. A fresh pitch is expected in this match as well, where the batters will have a brilliant time out there in the middle. They can play their shots properly by trusting the bounce of the wicket.

In the initial overs of the match, the pacers can extract some support from the fresh surface in Dehradun. There are chances of rain, and the overcast conditions will also favour the pacers. The spinners who bowl quicker in the air can also get some support from Dehradun’s surface.

The boundaries of this stadium are not huge, and the outfield is quick as well, so the batters have a lot of advantage on this track. A total of 6 T20Is have been played in Dehradun, where 4 of them have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings T20I score has been 178 runs.