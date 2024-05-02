Ryan Garcia Blames Indian Herb ‘Ashwagandha’ for Testing Positive for a Banned Substance Following Devin Haney Fight

Ryan Garcia seems to have found the reason he tested positive for Ostarine. For the uninitiated, there have been claims that ‘KingRy’ tested positive for a PED ahead of his Devin Haney fight. Although these accusations are still rumors at this stage, Garcia has come out to defend himself against the ‘fake news’.

He went on a rant on X where he spoke about how they were trying to rob him of his biggest victory. But then, he also explained the reason behind the supposed positive drug test. According to Ryan Garcia, there is a certain supplement that he takes that could have caused it.

Garcia is blaming the Indian herb named Ashwagandha for testing positive. Ashwagandha is known to be used by bodybuilders as it is said to naturally increase the production of testosterone, which then helps with muscle building and recovery following intense workouts.

The drug he reportedly tested positive for is named Ostarine. It significantly enhances athletic performance by increasing muscle mass, strength, and endurance. According to Ryan Garcia, the Ashwagandha root he takes to balance his stress could be the reason for the positive test.

Ryan Garcia blames Indian herb Ashwagandha for Positive Drug Test

Ryan Garcia has maintained his innocence amidst the recent rumors. The only question troubling him is why he wasn’t told about this before the fight since he took one of the tests prior to the beginning of the fight.

Garcia then uploaded a video to X where he spoke about the situation. He revealed that he barely even takes supplements.

“At the end of the day I barely take supplements. They’re saying it’s coming from the Ashwagandha. That’s f*cking reta*ded, big lies I beat his a*s.”

Of course, he also believes that it’s a hit job because he was seen hanging out with Donald Trump in a now-viral video. In the video Garcia was seen shadowboxing for the former US President and his friends.

He ended the video by saying ‘F*ck the Haneys’ and revealing that he was going out partying. Ryan Garcia does not seem fazed by the entire situation as he continues to celebrate his victory. However, if the rumors are true, VADA will strip him of his victory and may even ban him for a while from boxing professionally.