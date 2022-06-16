Rajkot Cricket Stadium T20 records: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Rajkot T20 stats and highest innings total

Rajkot Cricket Stadium T20 records: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium will be hosting a T20I after more than 31 months.

India and South Africa will lock horns against each other for the penultimate time this month tomorrow. Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, which had last hosted an international match in the form of an India-Australia ODI more than two years ago, will be hosting the fourth India vs South Africa T20I.

Only the eighth international match in Rajkot, the city will be hosting South Africa for the first time in any format. Meanwhile, India have won two and lost one out of their previous three Rajkot T20Is. The last time when they had played a T20I at this venue was against Bangladesh in November 2019. Readers must note that it was also the last time when Rajkot had hosted a T20.

Trailing by 1-2 after the first three T20Is, India will have to replicate their performance from Visakhapatnam in order to stay alive in a five-match series.

Rajkot Cricket Stadium T20 records

As was the case in Cuttack and Visakhapatnam, even Rajkot has limited T20I stats and records by virtue of hosting only three T20Is till date.

Highest T20I run-scorers at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium are Colin Munro (109), Rohit Sharma (98), Virat Kohli (94), Aaron Finch (89) and Yuvraj Singh (77). Shreyas Iyer (47), Axar Patel (5), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2) and Hardik Pandya (1) are the top run-getters among players taking part in this series.

Highest T20I wicket-takers in Rajkot are Trent Boult (4), R Vinay Kumar (3), Yuzvendra Chahal (3), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3) and Aminul Islam (1). Pandya and Patel, who have bowled one and three overs respectively at this venue in the past, haven’t picked a T20I wicket here.

Highest innings totals at Rajkot Cricket Stadium

Out of the six completed T20I innings at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, innings totals less than 150 have never been registered. Highest T20I innings score here were brought up in the first-ever T20I when India and Australia had scored 202/4 (19.4 overs) and 201/7 (20 overs) respectively nine years ago.

New Zealand, who were the winners in their lone Rajkot T20I, had scored 196/2 in 2017. Innings scores in the remaining three Rajkot T20I innings were all between 153-156.