Rashid Khan PSL salary: How much has Rashid Khan been paid by Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022?

Rashid Khan PSL salary: The leg spinner from Afghanistan was placed in the highest draft category during PSL draft event last month.

The seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) commenced on January 27, with the defending champions Multan Sultans beginning their new season with a win under their belt against Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings.

The Kings are up against Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars in the 6th match of the league currently, who too are yet to open their account in the tournament, after losing the first match against Multan.

The Afghan superstar Rashid Khan, who was signed by the Lahore Qalandars during the PSL draft event last month, finished his quota of 4 Overs, giving away mere 24 runs, while picking up the crucial wicket of Babar Azam (41 off 33) in the process.

Rashid Khan at his best in the PSL. pic.twitter.com/nVIHZKJMju — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 30, 2022

Rashid Khan was signed by the Qalandars at the topmost draft category- Platinum. The players falling under the Platinum category receive salaries between $130,000 to $170,000.

Rashid Khan PSL salary

More than 425 players from 32 countries were registered for the PSL 2022 draft. The players were divided into six categories – Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver, Emerging and Supplementary.

The breakdown amount for each draft category were as follows:

Platinum: US$130,000-US$170,000

Diamond: US$60,000-US$85,000

Gold: US$40,000-US$50,000

Silver: US$15,000-US$25,000

Emerging: US$7,500

Supplementary: US$50,000

Rashid Khan, after being signed in the Platinum category, would receive the highest approximate amount of INR 1.27 Crore for the ongoing season.

It is worth of a mention, that the 23-year-old has been drafted by the Ahmedabad-based franchise in the IPL at an amount of INR 15 Crore, which is nearly 12 times his current PSL salary amount for the season.

Even during the previous season of the IPL, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had paid INR 9 Crore to the leg-spinner for his services.

Earlier last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allowed the six PSL franchises to retain a maximum of eight players each ahead of the PSL 2022 Draft, with a maximum of 18 permissible players in the squad.