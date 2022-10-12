Ray Mitchell Oval Mackay pitch report: BH-W vs SS-W pitch report Harrup Park WBBL 2022

Ray Mitchell Oval Mackay pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Brisbane Heat W vs Sydney Sixers W match.

Brisbane Heat Women will take on Sydney Sixers Women in the opening match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. The match will be played at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Mackay.

Brisbane Heat will again rely on their all-rounders this season. Jess Jonassen and Grace Harris are the important assets of this side, whereas the addition of Amelia Kerr is an excellent addition as well this season. The addition of Danni Wyatt will certainly increase the batting stocks of the side.

Sydney Sixers Women were underwhelming last season, but considering the number of star players they have in their ranks, this team has the ability to turn around their fortunes this season. The addition of Suzie Bates and Sophie Ecclestone to the already star-studded team of Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, etc can be thrilling to watch.

Ray Mitchell Oval Mackay pitch report

Harrup Park in Mackay is not a regular stadium for International matches, but it has been a regular venue for the Women’s Big Bash in the past as well. This is the very first match of the tournament, and we can expect a fresh pitch here.

This pitch is generally a good one for batting, but it has been seen that it slows down as the game goes on. If we talk about the stats of last season, a total of 9 WBBL games were played here, where 6 of them were won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score was 136 runs.

In the last season, the spinners dominated the proceedings, and the same can be expected in this game as well. Jess Jonassen of the Brisbane Heat was excellent on this ground last season, and she can make an instant impact in this game. Both captains may opt to bat first upon winning the toss.

The boundaries will definitely be shortened for the WBBL games, and the outfield of the ground is fast as well. With an even bounce on the track, the batters will also enjoy batting here in Mackay.