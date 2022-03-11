RCB captain 2022 announcement date: Who is the new captain of RCB in 2022 IPL?

RCB captain 2022 announcement date: RCB remain the lone amongst the ten franchises who have not named their captain for the upcoming season.

The Cricketing fraternity is mere couple of weeks away from the commencement of yet another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which would kick-start with the opening encounter featuring the last season finalists-CSK and KKR on March 26 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The schedule and fixtures of the league stages have been announced by the BCCI, with Mumbai and Pune to host the teams across four venues.

With teams having already announced their respective captains for the season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) remain the lone franchise who are yet to name one.

With Virat Kohli having relinquished his post as skipper of the franchise last year, fans are expecting their another retained player-Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, who has been leading Melbourne Stars in BBL for quite some years too, as the most-suited man to take up the role with the team going forward.

A costly acquisition of former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis in the side, has also made him a fitting option to shoulder the captaincy responsibility.

RCB captain 2022 announcement date

As per the RCB’s social media handles, the management is in all readiness to organize a peculiar event- ‘The RCB Unbox’ on Saturday, March 12 in Benguluru, wherein the announcement of the franchise’s new skipper plus a set of other major decisions will take place along with loads of entertainment including singing performances, DJs, bands, rappers, beatboxers and so forth.

The power-packed event will run for 8 hours straight from 12 pm to 8 pm, with a free entry for all.

The #RCBUnbox event is not just about cricket, but we also have a lot of entertainment in store & guess what, it's free-entry for all! Walk-in & enjoy🤩 Stay tuned for the full roster of artists performing on 12th March from 12pm to 8pm.👊🏻

If you're not in Bengaluru or not able to come down to Museum Cross Road, Church Street tomorrow, we've got you covered. We'll be LIVE STREAMING all the important moments of #RCBUnbox event on our IG, FB, YouTube & RCB Official App.🤩🙌🏻

Also, as per reports, the franchise would even launch a new jersey for the upcoming season along with the announcement of some possible changes in the coaching/support staff.

Having said that, the franchise management have not yet come up with a date for the commencement of the all-important training and practice sessions of its players despite mere two weeks left for the start of the season.