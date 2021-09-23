RCB vs CSK Head to Head Records in IPL | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings H2H Stats | IPL 2021 Match 35

RCB vs CSK Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 35th match of IPL 2021.

The 35th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be a Southern derby played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah tomorrow.

In the eight matches that Royal Challengers have played this season so far, they’ve won five and lost three to be at the third position on the points table.

Super Kings, on the other hand, have won six and lost just two to be at a position above RCB on the back of starting the second leg of this season on a winning note against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

As far as playing at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is concerned, Bangalore have won two out of their three IPL matches here. Talking about CSK, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team has won a lone match and lost their latest three encounters over here.

RCB vs CSK Head to Head Records in IPL

Total number of matches played: 28

Matches won by RCB: 9

Matches won by CSK: 18

Matched played in India: 22 (RCB 6, CSK 15)

Matches played outside India: 6 (RCB 3, CSK 3)

RCB average score against CSK: 145

CSK average score against RCB: 154

Most runs for RCB: 909 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for CSK: 737 (MS Dhoni)

Most wickets for RCB: 13 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most wickets for CSK: 15 (Ravindra Jadeja)

Most catches for RCB: 10 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for CSK: 15 (MS Dhoni)

Chennai all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had dominated the proceedings at will when the last time these two teams had locked horns against each other at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this year.

Having scored 62* (28) with the help of four fours and five sixes in the first innings, Jadeja had followed it with bowling figures of 4-1-13-3 which included wickets of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers to play a titular role in a 69-run victory.