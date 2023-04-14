Indian Premier League 2023 Match 20 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tomorrow. First match of the fifth double-header day of the season will be the third home match for Royal Challengers.

Historically, Capitals have had the better of this opposition. Be it the overall RCB vs DC Head to Head Record, matches played in April or matches played at this venue, Delhi have outperformed Bangalore most of the times over the last 15 years.

Only team to have not won a match this season thus far, Capitals would want to take confidence from these numbers in order to get off the mark on the points table. Royal Challengers, on the other hand, have also lost two matches in a row after winning their season opener. Hence, they are seventh position as compared to the visiting team’s last position.

Speaking of playing in Bengaluru, the hosts don’t have the best of records on the back of winning and losing 37 matches each out of 79 attempts. DC, meanwhile, have won and lost four matches each here to have a decent record. That being said, Bangalore (8.79) have a better average innings totals than Delhi (8.38) at this stadium.

RCB vs DC Head to Head Record in IPL History

Total number of matches played: 29

Matches won by RCB: 10

Matches won by DC: 18

Matches played in April: 15 (RCB 6, DC 9)

Matches played on Saturday: 10 (RCB 3, DC 6)

Matches played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: 11 (RCB 4, DC 6)

RCB average score against DC: 163

DC average score against RCB: 156

Most runs for RCB: 949 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for DC: 184 (Prithvi Shaw)

Most wickets for RCB: 10 (Mohammed Siraj)

Most wickets for DC: 7 (Anrich Nortje)

Most catches for RCB: 15 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for DC: 5 (David Warner)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).