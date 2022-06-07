Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch SL vs AUS Colombo T20I?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st T20I Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st SL vs AUS T20I.

The much-awaited Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 is all in readiness of beginning from tonight with the first of the three T20Is to be played at the R Premdasa Stadium. Scheduled to host a T20I after some nine months, Colombo will also be hosting three ODIs later this month.

Having lost a five-match T20I series 1-4 down under earlier this year, Sri Lanka would be keen to stage a comeback at home in a bid to improve both their head-to-head T20I record against Australia and their overall T20I record at this venue.

Australia, on the contrary, would be looking to maintain both their form and reputation of being the world champions in the shortest format. Barring a couple of first-choice players, an almost A-list squad should be able to challenge the hosts in this series.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Sony Sports Network will be televising Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 in India. As was the case during Australia’s tour of Pakistan earlier this year, Sony will both be televising and streaming this tour as well. Indian fans must note that they will be able to watch this series on Sony SIX in English commentary.

Online users can stream the tournament on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in Sri Lanka are concerned, they are highly likely to be able to watch this series on their televisions by tuning in to Sony Pictures Network. It is worth mentioning that the exact channels are yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, Australian fans will be able to watch this series on Fox Cricket and stream it on Kayo app.

Gear up for more cricketing action 🏏 Australia’s all-format tour of Sri Lanka begins tonight 🤩 Tune in at 7 PM for the 1st T20I, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#SLvAUS #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/xRtb6ahLoS — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 7, 2022

Date – 07/06/2022 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 07:00 PM (Sri Lanka and India) and 11:30 PM (Australia).

TV Channel – Sony SIX (India), Sony Pictures Network (Sri Lanka) and Fox Sports (Australia).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and Kayo app (Australia).