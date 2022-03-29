RCB vs KKR Head to Head in IPL history | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders records | IPL 2022 Match 6

RCB vs KKR Head to Head Record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 6.

The sixth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tomorrow.

While Royal Challengers had ended up on the losing side of their season opener against Punjab Kings, Knight Riders had managed to stage a victory against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

RCB, who have won three out of their last five T20s against KKR, don’t have the overall backing of numbers with them. Keen to find their maiden IPL 2022 victory, RCB would be playing only their fourth match (one win and two losses till now) at this venue.

Kolkata, who had played a couple of matches in Navi Mumbai over a decade ago, are yet to lose a match here. Having also won their last two matches against Bangalore, Kolkata have all the reasons to believe that they will be able to win their second match in a row.

RCB vs KKR Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 30

Matches won by RCB: 13

Matches won by KKR: 17

Matches played in March: 1 (RCB 0, KKR 1)

Matches played in India: 23 (RCB 9, KKR 14)

Matches played at DY Patil Cricket Academy: 0 (RCB 0, KKR 0)

RCB average score against KKR: 149

KKR average score against RCB: 156

Most runs for RCB: 774 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for KKR: 339 (Andre Russell)

Most wickets for RCB: 8 (Mohammed Siraj)

Most wickets for KKR: 20 (Sunil Narine)

Most catches for RCB: 15 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for KKR: 4 (Andre Russell)

The last Royal Challengers vs Knight Riders match was IPL 2021 Eliminator in Sharjah. Although not as convincingly as they would’ve wanted it to be, KKR had manage to seal a 139-run chase in the last over.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).