RCB vs PBKS Match Prediction: RCB vs PBKS who will win today IPL match 2022

RCB vs PBKS Match Prediction: The SportsRush brings you the match prediction of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Punjab Kings in the 60th league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won seven of their 12 games in the tournament so far, and a win in this match can seal the playoffs spot for them. The bowling has been the biggest strength of the side this season. Wanindu Hasaranga has scalped 21 wickets in the tournament, whereas Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel have also been great.

In batting, Virat Kohli has been struggling, but the form of Dinesh Karthik has been absolutely excellent. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have played some decent knocks in the tournament. The lower-order has carried the side this season.

For Punjab Kings, they have some excellent T20 batters in their ranks. The lineup of Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal and Liam Livingstone is one of the best in the tournament. However, the bowling relies heavily on Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar.

RCB vs PBKS Match Prediction

Both teams met each other in the 3rd league of the IPL 2022 this season, where Punjab Kings won the thriller. Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 205 runs in the first innings, courtesy of a brilliant 88-run knock from Faf du Plessis and a brilliant finish by Dinesh Karthik.

Punjab Kings won the game in just 19 overs, courtesy of some brilliant finishing by Odean Smith at the end, where he scored 25 runs in just eight balls with the help of three sixes.

In the H2H battle, both teams have met each other 29 games in the tournament history, where Punjab Kings have won 16 games and Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 13 games. So, Punjab Kings have a slight advantage over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. In the last five games, Punjab Kings have won four of them.

In the form guide, Both Punjab and Bangalore have won two of their last five games in the tournament. Chris Gayle has the record of scoring the most number of runs in the history of this rivalry, Gayle has scored 873 runs against Punjab Kings, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In an interesting stat, Faf du Plessis has an excellent record against the Punjab Kings. Faf du Plessis has scored 702 runs against Punjab at an average of 63.82, whereas he has a brilliant strike-rate of 146.25. He has scored eight half-centuries against Punjab in the IPL.

Probable XI of both sides:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore are the favourites to win this game.

Disclaimer: Our prediction is based on analysis of the players partaking in the match, head-to-head record between both the teams, pitch report, and a perusal of other reasoning. No prediction can be 100% correct.