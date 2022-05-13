Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan record against RCB and last 5 innings list: Shikhar Dhawan vs Mohammed Siraj IPL record

Shikhar Dhawan record against RCB and last 5 innings list: Shikhar Dhawan vs Mohammed Siraj IPL record
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Ben Simmons is so petty, liking an old tweet about the Sixers winning the James Harden trade": NBA Twitter reacts as the Nets star continues to troll Joel Embiid and co.
Next Article
"Then I caught COVID and started to question Kyrie Irving!": Kendrick Lamar name drops Nets' star on 'Savior' in Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers
Cricket Latest News
Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remaining Indian Premier League 2022 due to a hip injury, he will now head to Australia.
“Sad to leave the IPL early”: Pat Cummins thanks KKR after leaving IPL 2022 due to hip injury

Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remaining Indian Premier League 2022 due to…