Shikhar Dhawan record against RCB and last 5 innings list: Shikhar Dhawan vs Mohammed Siraj IPL record

Shikhar Dhawan record against RCB and last 5 innings list: Dhawan has been the best batter of the Punjab Kings this season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Punjab Kings in the 60th league match of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

A win in this game can seal the playoffs spots for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB’s bowlers have bowled brilliantly in the season so far, and they would target Shikhar Dhawan at the top, who has been the best batter of the Punjab Kings this season.

Shikhar Dhawan record against RCB and last 5 innings list

Shikhar Dhawan has been a brilliant addition to the Punjab Kings this season, and he has played some impressive knocks in the tournament. He also became just the 2nd player in the history of the IPL this season to complete the barrier of 6000 IPL runs after Virat Kohli.

Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shikhar Dhawan possesses a decent record. He has scored 658 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore at an average of 32.90, courtesy of six half-centuries. He has a strike-rate of 123.68 against the RCB. So, Shikhar has batted slowly against RCB, but his overall numbers are decent.

In the last five innings against RCB, Shikhar has scored 178 runs with the help of a half-century. The bowling of the RCB is very potent this season, and Shikhar Dhawan would want to prove his class yet again.

Runs Balls Year 43 29 2022 43 35 2021 6 7 2021 54 41 2020 32 28 2020

Shikhar Dhawan vs Mohammed Siraj IPL record

Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings for Punjab, and Mohammed Siraj will take the new ball for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The batting between them can be an intriguing one.

Shikhar has scored 29 runs against Siraj in IPL in 24 balls at a strike-rate of 120.83, where Siraj has been able to dismiss Shikhar once. So, it is clear that Siraj has bowled brilliantly against Shikhar Dhawan in the IPL so far.

In this season, Mohammed Siraj is struggling, and he has scalped 8 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 9.44. Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, has scored 381 runs at an average of 42.33, courtesy of three half-centuries.