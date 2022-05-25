RCB vs RR Head to Head: RCB and RR head to head IPL record and last 5 match list

RCB vs RR Head to Head record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Qualifier 2.

Qualifier 2 of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad tomorrow. Practically a semi-final, the winner of this match will have to face Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 final on May 29.

Royals, second-best team in IPL 2022 league stage, have reached this stage after losing Qualifier 1 against Titans on Tuesday. Royal Challengers, on the other hand, have reached here on the back of defeating Lucknow Super Giants yesterday.

Out of their 12 matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium over the years, RR have won seven and lost five to have an impressive record at this venue. Meanwhile, RCB have won two and lost one out of their three matches at this venue across a couple of seasons.

RCB vs RR Head to Head record

Total number of matches played: 27

Matches won by RCB: 13

Matches won by RR: 11

Matches played in May: 6 (RCB 2, RR 4)

Matches played in India: 21 (RCB 9, RR 9)

Matches played at Narendra Modi Stadium: 1 (RCB 1, RR 0)

RCB average score against RR: 146

RR average score against RCB: 142

Most runs for RCB: 593 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for RR: 295 (Sanju Samson)

Most wickets for RCB: 14 (Harshal Patel)

Most wickets for RR: 4 (Kuldeep Sen)

Most catches for RCB: 6 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for RR: 8 (Sanju Samson)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).

RCB vs RR last 5 match list

With these two teams set to lock horns with each other for the third time this season, fans can expect a riveting contest on Friday. As far as their last five matches against each other is concerned, Royals have a solitary victory as compared to Royal Challengers’ four consecutive wins.

26/04/2022 – Rajasthan Royals won by 29 runs

05/04/2022 – Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 4 wickets

29/09/2021 – Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 7 wickets

22/04/2021 – Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 wickets

17/10/2020 – Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 7 wickets