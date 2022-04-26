RCB vs RR Man of the Match today IPL: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Bangalore vs Rajasthan 2022 IPL match?

RCB vs RR Man of the Match: The batter from Rajasthan Royals won his maiden Indian Premier League match award tonight.

During the 39th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in Pune, Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs. Having won their sixth match of the season, Sanju Samson’s team has reached to the top of the points table.

Royal Challengers, who would’ve backed themselves to do much better than scoring 115/10 in 19.3 overs in a 145-run chase on most occasions, faltered throughout the second innings to lose wickets at regular intervals.

Included into the Playing XI for this match, Royals fast bowler Kuldeep Sen was the pick of their bowlers with bowling figures of 3.3-0-20-4. While spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets, another pacer in Prasidh Krishna picked a couple of wickets to contribute in a clinical victory at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight.

RCB vs RR Man of the Match today IPL match

Asked to bat first by Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis (23), Rajasthan wouldn’t have scored 144/8 in 20 overs had it not been for batter Riyan Parag top-scoring with his 56* (31) comprising of three fours and four sixes.

Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 10th over, Parag’s one-man show powered him to a career-best score in the biggest T20 tournament across the world on the back of a ninth T20 and second IPL half-century.

Big win for @rajasthanroyals great team work.. brilliant from @ParagRiyan proving many wrong including me.More power to you. showing why RR giving him chance after chance ..Top quality bowling #kuldipsen — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 26, 2022

“A bit of satisfaction [at doing well]. The Royals have shown faith in me for the last three years, and I am paying them back bit by bit. I love pressure and I am just showcasing my abilities,” Parag told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“During the time-out, Sanga [Kumar Sangakkara, team director] came out and we agreed that 140 was a good total on this wicket. We decided to go big in the last two overs. I wanted to target [Wanindu] Hasaranga in his second over, but we lost wickets, and so I had to strategize and go after [Josh] Hazlewood and Harshal [Patel].”