RCB vs SRH Brabourne Stadium pitch report: Brabourne pitch batting or bowling Bangalore vs Hyderabad 2022 IPL match

RCB vs SRH Brabourne Stadium pitch report: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in IPL 2022 game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 36th league game of Indian Premier League 2022. The game will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Both sides are in brilliant form at the moment, and they would want to continue their momentum. The rise of Sunrisers Hyderabad has been great after losing their initial two games. The bowlers are doing their job really well, whereas the batters have also been consistent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are struggling at the top-order, but the hitting in the middle and lower order has been excellent, the bowlers have been commendable as well for the RCB side.

RCB vs SRH Brabourne Stadium pitch report

The surface of the Brabourne Stadium has been extremely favourable to the batters in the tournament so far. A red soil surface is used at the venue, which has an even bounce so that the batters can play their shots, and the pitch stays flat in both innings of the game. The bowlers tend to struggle at this very ground.

A total of nine games have been played this season at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Out of nine games, five games have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings batting score at this ground has been 185 runs. Despite an average score of 185 runs, the chasing teams have done considerably well.

Jos Buttler and KL Rahul have scored centuries at this very venue in the last few games. A total of four centuries have been made this season and two of them have been made at the Brabourne Stadium. In the last game, Punjab Kings collapsed, but Delhi Capitals chased the target with ease. It is certain that the batters will again enjoy batting at this beauty of a track.

This is a 7.30 PM game, so the dew will definitely play a part at this venue. Both teams would opt to bowl first after winning the toss in this game as well.