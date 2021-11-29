Retained players IPL 2022 list: List of retained players from CSK, MI, RCB, KKR and other IPL teams

Retained players IPL 2022 list: The Sportsrush presents entire list of players retained by teams ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions next year

November 30, 2021– The deadline for the submissions and finalization of names of players by current IPL teams is just a few hours away.

With Delhi Capitals having already finalised their 4 retained players before the deadline, the other franchises are also, after perhaps the much needed deliberations, coming up with their list for the same.

Apart from Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson, who is confirmed to have been retained by their franchise as the captain for a whooping sum of INR 14 Crores, other tentative names, who were all but confirmed by the franchises included Mahendra Singh Dhoni from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp- who the franchise retained for as many as three years.

Rohit Sharma (MI) and Virat Kohli (RCB) were the other two star players who were reportedly retained by their respective franchises before the mega auctions slated to take place in January next year.

But, as per the Cricket website EspnCricinfo, almost all the eight teams have finally confirmed their list of retained players, with just a few potential more names likely to be retained (if at all).

Retained players IPL 2022 list: CSK, DC and KKR retain all four players

Apart from the Delhi Capitals, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are said to have retained the maximum permissible number of players-4.

CSK

Apart from MS Dhoni, the young batting sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who played crucial roles as CSK won the 2021 IPL title, are the other two confirmed retained players for CSK. The fourth confirmed name is the English all-rounder Moeen Ali.

MI

As far as the Mumbai Indins (MI) are concerned, their incumbent skipper Rohit Sharma and speedster are the two confirmed names as reported by EspnCricinfo.

RCB

With AB de Villiers deciding to retire from all forms of Cricket, Virat Kohli and the Aussie hitting sensation Glenn Maxwell- who had a great season for RCB this year are the only two confirmed retained players.

KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders have also retained their maximum players. They have gone in with their two Windies T20 giants in Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. The other two players are India’s rising young talents in Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy.

DC

As confirmed by the franchise earlier, Rishabh Pant would continue leading the side, with Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and the Proteas speedster Anrich Nortje to be retained as well.

SRH

Along expected lines, SRH have only retained their incumbent skipper Kane Williamson as of now.

RR

Sanju Samson is the only confirmed retention by the franchise, who would continue leading the side as well.

PBKS

The Punjab Kings have not confirmed any retained player for IPL 2022 so far.

More to follow……..