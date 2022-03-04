“RIP my HERO”: Harbhajan Singh reacts after Shane Warne’s untimely death at age 52

Harbhajan Singh reacts after legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 at his villa on Friday.

The Cricketing fraternity has been left dumbstruck in utter disbelief as Australia’s legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne breathed his last and left for the heaven abode at the age of 52 on Friday.

As per reports, Warne’s management company released a brief statement confirming his death, possibly due to heart attack at his villa in Koh Samui, Thailand.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne’s management confirmed in a statement.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Harbhajan Singh reacts on Shane Warne’s shocking death

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to his social media handle, to join in with scores of messages of condolences while also paying obeisance to one of the greats to have played the game.

Nooooooooooooooo can’t believe you are no more @ShaneWarne 🙏🙏 😢😢😢 RIP my HERO .. don’t wanna believe this .. totally shattered — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2022

Warne played a total of 145 Tests and 194 ODIs during his 16-year career from 1992- 2007 and scalped a combined tally of 1001 international wickets across 339 internationals at an average of 25.51.

Warne made his international debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground, against India in the year 1992, and bid adieu to his illustrious career with a tally of 38 five-wicket hauls and 10 ten-fors across formats.

His 708 Test wickets is the second-highest overall in international Cricket; only behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, who has a world record 800 Test match wickets under his name.

The legendary cricketer was also the first cricketer to breach the 600 and the 700 wickets mark in Test Cricket. He was even rated as one of the top 5 cricketers of the 20th century.

The legend was also the captain of Rajasthan Royals (RR)-the franchise to lift their maiden and the only Indian Premier League (IPL) title till date during the inaugural season in 2008.