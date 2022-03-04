Shane Warne IPL: Full list of Shane Warne stats and records for Australia in international cricket

Shane Warne IPL: The legendary Australian spinner had represented Rajasthan Royals in four Indian Premier League seasons.

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne will be remembered as one of the greatest cricketers to have played the game of cricket. A 21-year old representative career witnessed the leg-spinner taking part in 301 first-class matches, 311 List A matches and 73 T20s.

Warne, who passed away due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday, has left the cricketing fraternity across the world poorer. It was only this morning that the 52-year old player had expressed grief via a tweet regarding the tragic death of former Australia wicket-keeper batter Rod Marsh.

Shane Warne IPL

Despite retiring from international cricket in 2007, Warne continued to play in T20 league till 2013. It is worth mentioning that 55 out of Warne’s 73 T20s had come for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

Before his four-season IPL stint, Warne had represented Hampshire Royals in a couple of matches. His IPL career was followed by him playing three seasons for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

In 55 IPL T20s, Warne had picked 57 wickets at an average of 25.39, an economy rate of 7.27 and a strike rate of 20.95. Warne had picked career-best IPL figures of 4-0-21-4 against Deccan Chargers to play a pivotal role in a 2-run victory in Nagpur.

The pinnacle of Warne’s IPL career had come during the inaugural season in 2008 when Warne had led Rajasthan Royals to a title by defeating Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets in the final.

No, it just can’t be… — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 4, 2022

Remember the early days of the IPL when #ShaneWarne would bring these relatively unknown young Indian cricketers along to press conferences & talk them up, giving them hyperbolic nicknames, be it “Hurricane” or “Elvis”. It was always about them. It was never about him — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 4, 2022

It is noteworthy that Warne had returned to Royals after a decade in the capacity of Team Mentor and Brand ambassador.

Shane Warne stats and records for Australia

Shane Warne (Australia 1992-2007) Tests: 145

Wickets: 708 @ 25.41

5W: 37

10M: 10

Best Innings: 8-71 v England at Brisbane in 1994/95

Best Match: 12-128 v SA at Sydney in 1993/94 ODIs: 194

Wickets: 293 @ 25.73

Best Bowling: 5-33 v WI at Sydney in 1996/97#ShaneWarne #King 🐐 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) March 4, 2022

#ShaneWarne 2nd most Test wickets all-time (708) Most Ashes Test wickets (195) ‘Ball of the Century’ in 1993 Ashes Test at Manchester 1994 Boxing Day Test Hat-Trick v England 249 runs & 40 wickets in 2005 Ashes series First bowler to take 600 & 700 Test wickets#King 🐐 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) March 4, 2022

#ShaneWarne 1,001 International Wickets (all formats) Most Test wickets in a calendar year (96 in 2005) 1999 ICC World Cup Winner One of five Wisden Cricketers of the Century First captain to win the IPL 2012 Australian Cricket Hall of Fame 2013 ICC Hall of Fame#King 🐐 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) March 4, 2022

