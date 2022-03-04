Cricketer death today: Twitter reactions on Shane Warne’s shocking death

Cricketer death today: Australia’s Shane Warne was the most successful leg-spinner to have ever played the game of Cricket.

In what comes in as a shocker of a news in the Cricketing fraternity, legendary Australia cricketer and unarguably the greatest leg-spinner to have graced the game, Shane Warne breathed his last at the age of 52 on Friday.

As per reports, Warne’s management company released a brief statement confirming his death, possibly due to heart attack at his villa in Koh Samui, Thailand.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne’s management confirmed in a statement.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne played a total of 145 Tests and 194 ODIs during his 16-year career from 1992- 2007 and scalped a combined tally of 1001 international wickets across 339 internationals at an average of 25.51.

The legend’s tally of 708 Test wickets is the second-highest overall in international Cricket; only behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, who has a world record 800 Test match wickets under his name.

The only Australian to cross the 700-wickets mark in the longest format, Warne, was in fact the first cricketer to breach the mark in the year 2006 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Cricketer death today: Twitter reacts on Shane Warne’s shocking death news

I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

At loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 4, 2022

Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can’t be true… Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket. pic.twitter.com/uZdEdNz0x9 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 4, 2022

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You’ll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

Sharing in the sadness of the cricket world on the demise of legend Shane Warne. Truly the end of an era. I pray his family, friends and fans find peace and comfort in this time of grief. #respect pic.twitter.com/CNuvNehEqs — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne no more..

I’m Shocked and Shattered.Simply can’t believe I’m hearing this.Very very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation gone.Goodbye Legend @ShaneWarne #RIP Condolences to the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TRWstn6knq — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 4, 2022

Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just Can’t believe it. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) March 4, 2022

Leading Test wicket-takers who are sadly no more with us #RIP

708 – Shane Warne (1969-2022)

376 – Malcolm Marshall (1958-1999)

325 – Bob Willis (1949-2019)

307 – Fred Trueman (1931-2006) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne at Taunton in 1993. Everyone at Somerset County Cricket Club is devastated to hear about the sudden passing of a cricketing legend. Shane was a true icon of our sport#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/9AgoNaH37Q — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) March 4, 2022

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022

As a wrist spin devotee, I have always maintained that Shane Warne was the greatest cricketer I have seen. This is a blow like no other. Rest in peace, legend. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne … Really !!!!! ☹️ Tell me it’s not true please — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 4, 2022

Unbelievably sad day for cricket Can’t believe we are typing this… Rest In Peace, Legend #ShaneWarne 💐 pic.twitter.com/jTIzXiB4Qi — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 4, 2022

virtually every whatsapp group i am in is sharing the news. people with little or no interest in the game, reacting with utter shock. shane warne transcended cricket. he was magic. — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 4, 2022

Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 4, 2022

“Whenever he came to the wicket, change came over the game of Cricket” My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon.. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends..RIP Warnie 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YgfvY1WaS0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 4, 2022

Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am.

What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer. pic.twitter.com/4C8veEBFWS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022

The day I get my kit, with my new squad number… all came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg spin and the reason I now wear 23 😢😢 sad day for the world of cricket!! RIP @ShaneWarne a true cricketing legend! pic.twitter.com/KN3zfpankK — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) March 4, 2022

Shocking to hear the demise of Shane Warne ! He was one of the greatest wrist spinners to ever grace the game! My heartfelt condolences to his family , friends and fans from across the world! May his soul rest in peace 🙏! pic.twitter.com/B5gMVJZRGk — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 4, 2022

Shocked to hear about Shane Warne’s departure. Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career. Rest in peace, legend! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 4, 2022

Extremely sad news 💔 RIP @ShaneWarne absolute legend of the game 🏏. Sad day for all cricket fraternity pic.twitter.com/c32FcGbxzz — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne was one of only two men to take over 1,000 international wickets. He was man-of-the-match at Lord’s during @CricketAus‘ 1999 Men’s @cricketworldcup final victory & won every Test he played in at this Ground. He will be remembered as one of the greats of our game. https://t.co/XE5rCWXQUx pic.twitter.com/8LIAriPw1L — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) March 4, 2022

Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/4rjArGHpSp — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne was a crowd puller. Magician with the ball. Absolute legend of Australian cricket. First IPL winning captain. He will be missed, He will be remembered forever. #rip #shanewarne — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 4, 2022

Sad day for Cricket!

An iconic cricket player & mentor has left us.

Deeply saddened by this news. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world 💔#RIPLegend#ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/1msDev2JoF — Yasir Shah (@Shah64Y) March 4, 2022

#NewProfilePic

To the greatest legspinner of all time= Shane Warne. The reason I started bowling legspin. Rest in power. There will be none like you. Few people have the power to inspire generations, you are the reason so many of us started bowling legspin. #Legend @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/iYPdAwYS7Q — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) March 4, 2022

Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 4, 2022

For more Cricket-related news, click here.