Rishabh Pant vs SRH stats and last 5 innings list: Rishabh Pant vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL records

Rishabh Pant vs SRH stats and last 5 innings list: Rishabh Pant has scored his career-best IPL score against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against each other in the 50th league game of Indian Premier League 2022. Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium will host the clash.

Rishabh Pant is the main middle-order batter of the Delhi Capitals, and he has not been able to score a single half-century this season. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling has been great so far, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is their most senior bowler.

Rishabh Pant is the captain of the Delhi Capitals this season, and he is the one pillar who holds the middle order of the side together. Pant possesses a brilliant record against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and he would want to continue his rhythm in this game as well.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pant has scored 466 runs at an average of 46.60, whereas his strike-rate has been 147.94. He has smashed one century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rishabh Pant scored his career-best IPL score of 128 runs in IPL 2018 against Sunrisers Hyderabad only. He smashed 128* runs in just 68 balls courtesy of 15 fours and 7 sixes. In that game, he became the first Indian to score more than 100 runs in a game via boundaries in IPL.

In the last five innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pant has scored 138 runs, where 37 has been his highest score.

Score Balls Year 35* 21 2021 37 27 2021 2* 3 2020 36 35 2020 28 27 2020

Rishabh Pant vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL records

Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant’s battle against Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be a great one to watch out for in this game. Pant has smashed 79 runs in 33 balls at a strike rate of 239.39 against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the IPL history. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been able to dismiss Rishabh Pant just once in the IPL.

By records, it is clear that Rishabh Pant loves batting against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but Bhuvneshwar has bowled some great spells this season.

Rishabh Pant has scored 234 runs this season at a strike rate of 149.04, but he is yet to score a half-century in the tournament. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped 9 wickets in 9 games this season at a brilliant economy of 7.28.