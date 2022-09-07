Road Safety World Series 2022 tickets: How to book tickets for Green Park Cricket Stadium Kanpur Road Safety matches?

Road Safety World Series 2022 tickets: The second edition of the tournament will feature a total of eight teams from eight countries.

Defending champions India Legends will take on the South African Legends in the opening match of the second edition of Road Safety World Series on September 10, at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

A total of eight teams from eight different nations will take on each other in the tournament across 23 matches, with the grand finale scheduled to take place on October 1.

While Mumbai and Raipur were the two Indian cities which hosted the tournament’s inaugural season last year, four cities – Raipur, Dehradun, Kanpur, and Raipur will host the matches this year.

The first seven matches will take place at the Green Park in Kanpur. The Holkar Stadium in Indore will host the next five matches, The action for the next six games will move towards the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun.

The last two matches of the league stage, and all the knock out matches, including the grand finale, will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium, in Raipur.

Road Safety World Series 2022 tickets

Tickets for the opening match and the six following matches at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, are already up for sale at the online ticket booking platform BookMyShow.com.

The minimum price value of a ticket featuring the India Legends commences from INR 300, and goes all the way to INR 2,500, depending on the best available view from the stands.

The minimum ticket price for the five other matches involving seven other teams begin from INR 150.

At a time, a minimum of one ticket, and a maximum of 10 tickets can be booked via the online platform.

The interested fans can book their tickets by clicking here. Post this step, one will have to choose the number of tickets one needs to book, and select the price category with the seating map displayed on the right of the screen.