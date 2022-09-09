Road Safety World Series winners list: Who was Man of the Series in Road Safety World Series 2021?

Road Safety World Series winners list: Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will take on South African Legends at the Green Park on Saturday.

India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar received a warm welcome in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur as he arrived here on Thursday, to partake in the Road Safety World Series 2022.

Eight teams from eight countries comprising legendary, retired players will go neck-to-neck while aiming for the silverware, with the first-leg (seven matches) of the 23-match tournament to commence at the Green Park.

India Legends will take on the Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends on September 10 (Saturday), in the first match of the new season.

The Holkar Stadium in Indore will host the next five matches, while the action for the next six games will move towards the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun. The last two matches of the league stage, and all the knock out matches, including the grand finale – on October 1, will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium, in Raipur.

Each team will play a total of five matches before the knock-out stage. India Legends will not play against Australia Legends and the Sri Lanka Legends.

Road Safety World Series winners list

This will be the second season of the Road Safety World Series, after India Legends – led by Sachin Tendulkar, emerged to be the winners of the debut season by defeating Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the grand finale, which took place in Raipur last year.

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan’s 62* (36) with the bat, and then returning with remarkable bowling figures of 4-0-26-2 ,while defending the total of 181/4, helped team India lift the trophy last time around.

The India Legends had, in fact, won five of their six matches before the knock-out stage.

As against seven teams which participated in the inaugural season, the second season will comprise eight teams, with New Zealand Legends – led by Ross Taylor, partaking as the additional team.

Who was Man of the Series in Road Safety World Series 2021?

Sri Lankan legendary batter Tillakaratne Dilshan, for amassing 271 runs across 8 innings, at an average of 45.16, was fittingly adjudged the ‘Player of the Series’ during the inaugural season in 2021.