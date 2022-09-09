India squad for Road Safety World Series 2022 All Teams Squads and Player List

India squad for Road Safety World Series 2022: India Legends will take on South Africa Legends in the opening match of the new season.

Fans at The Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, will witness the Cricketing legends from as many as eight countries during the first seven matches of the second edition of Road Safety World Series 2022.

Defending champions India Legends will take on the South Africa Legends in the opening match of the season tomorrow (September 10).

As per the format of the tournament, each team will play a total of five matches before the two semi-finals and the grand finale, which will take place on October 1. India Legends will not play against Australia Legends and the Sri Lanka Legends.

As mentioned above, the first seven matches will take place at the Green Park in Kanpur. The Holkar Stadium in Indore will host the next five matches, The action for the next six games will move towards the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun.

The last two matches of the league stage, and all the knock out matches, including the grand finale, will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium, in Raipur.

India squad for Road Safety World Series 2022

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar will lead the India Legends in the imminent tournament.

It is worth of a mention that, Tendulkar had, earlier this year decided to disassociate himself from the second season altogether, after non-payment of his dues pertaining the inaugural season. The issue has been resolved as the ‘Little Master’ received a grand welcome in Kanpur ahead of the match eve.

Also, former Indian batter Suresh Raina, who had on September, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, has joined the now 16-member India Legends squad to partake in the tournament.

“I have already taken my No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). I have informed BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-president Rajiv Shukla about my decision, exclaimed Raina.

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.

Road Safety World Series 2022 All Teams Squads

New Zealand Legends

Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett.

Australia Legends

Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, and Chadd Sayers.

West Indies Legends

Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Barthley, Dave Mohammed, and Krishmar Santokie.

England Legends

Ian Bell (C), Nicholas Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Jade Dernback, Mal Loye.

Sri Lanka Legends

Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga De Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulsekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera.

South Africa Legends

Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn.

Bangladesh Legends

Shahadat Hossain (Captain), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun-ur-Rashed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, Tushar Imran.