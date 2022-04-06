Cricket

“Aawaaz badhao yaar uska thoda”: Irked Rohit Sharma asks Star Sports crew member to increase volume during presentation ceremony

"Aawaaz badhao yaar uska thoda": Irked Rohit Sharma asks Star Sports crew member to increase volume during presentation ceremony
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Now you know what a b*****d I am" - Nigel Mansell reveals what Ayrton Senna admitted to him when the former won the championship in 1992
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Aawaaz badhao yaar uska thoda": Irked Rohit Sharma asks Star Sports crew member to increase volume during presentation ceremony
“Aawaaz badhao yaar uska thoda”: Irked Rohit Sharma asks Star Sports crew member to increase volume during presentation ceremony

Rohit Sharma asks Star Sports: The captain of Mumbai Indians appeared to be annoyed after…