Ee Sala Cup Namde memes: RCB losing memes funny 2022 IPL

RCB losing memes: Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to stage a miraculous turnaround in order to qualify for IPL 2022 final.

During Qualifier 2 of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad, Rajasthan Royals have played comprehensively to gain a solid advantage over the opposition.

While the match is still in progress, it is highly likely of Rajasthan to beat Bangalore without any discomfort to face Gujarat Titans in the final match at the same venue on Sunday.

Although in the hindsight, Royals captain Sanju Samson’s decision of electing to bowl first after winning the toss has proved to be absolutely right one.

An all-round disciplined bowling performance by most of Samson’s bowlers made it a point to restrict Royal Challengers to 157/8 in 20 overs in spite of batter Rajat Patidar (58) scoring a fluent half-century. With bowling figures of 4-0-22-3, Prasidh Krishna was the pick of their bowlers and was well-accompanied by Obed McCoy, who also picked three wickets.

ALSO READ: What is the meaning of Ee Sala Cup Namde?

RCB, who have excelled on the back of their finishers’ skills this season, scored 34/5 in the last five overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight.

As a result, all RR were required to score was 158 to win the match. Led by highest run-scorer of the season in Jos Buttler, Rajasthan firmed their grip on the match primarily due to a brisk 61-run opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal (21) and Buttler. Needing 55 runs in 10 overs with nine wickets in hand, there is no reason why Royals won’t be able to stage a victory on Friday.

RCB losing memes funny 2022 IPL

#EeSalaCupNamde #RCBvsRR

When your team is loosing but now you can make memes pic.twitter.com/vYUjCPF2bM — Mayank Gupta (@MayankGtweet) May 27, 2022

Nothing just RCB fans calculating number of years they have to wait for cup! #EeSalaCupNamde #RRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/eX72YWRELX — Jeeban Pani (@pani_jeeban) May 27, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.