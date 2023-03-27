Rohit Sharma bat history: How many brands has Mumbai Indians captain endorsed as his bat sponsor?

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is ready to lead Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. India is a cricket-crazy country, and being the captain of the national team, the popularity of Sharma is immense. He is one of the most talked about names amongst the brands as well.

With over 27.2 million followers on Instagram, 20 million followers on Facebook and 21.6 million followers on Twitter, Sharma’s reach on social media is huge as well. According to CAKnowledge, Sharma’s net worth is around INR 214 crores in 2023.

Brand endorsements play a big role in the financial aspect of any player. Sharma endorses quite a few brands of different categories. The bat sponsor deals are also a part of it, and Sharma currently uses the CEAT endorsement on his bat.

Rohit Sharma bat history

Sharma has played with quite a few different bats throughout his career. Initially, he started with Reebok bats. During the 2007 T20 World Cup, he was seen using the RBK Blast bat which had black RBK branding on it. He later switched to Reebok Blast Blue, on this bat, Reebok branding was in white font with a blue background.

After Reebok, Sharma switched to MRF for a brief period where he used the Genius MRF bat. During the 2010 T20 World Cup in West Indies, Sharma was seen using the MRF bat. After MRF, Sharma signed a sponsorship deal with SS (Sunridges). Initially, he played with the SS Ton bat, and then a customized TON RS 45 bat was made for him by the company.

After Rohit smashed a century against West Indies in Kolkata Test in 2013, he was approached by Adidas. Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar himself was present at the ceremony where he introduced Sharma to the Adidas family. Firstly, he played with the Adidas Master Blaster CX11 bat and later switched to Adidas Libro Elite (Both Kashmir and English willow).

In 2015, Sharma signed a deal with CEAT, and he is still using the CEAT endorsement on this bat. He earns an amount of INR 3 crores per year from CEAT.

Rohit Sharma brand endorsements list

Talking about brand endorsements, he is associated with some top brands like Hublot, La Liga and Adidas. Sharma is the brand ambassador of the Spanish Football League La Liga in India. He is a Real Madrid fan and has been to their matches quite a few times.

Lays, Dream 11, Oppo, IIFL Gold Loans, Royal Stag, Trusox, Noise, Relispray, etc are some other big names endorsed by the Indian captain.