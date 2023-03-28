CSK Practice Match Score 2023: How Can I Watch CSK Practice Match Live?

The Chennai Super Kings are finally back at their home venue, and they will be eager to play in front of their fans. For the first time after 2019, MA Chidambaram Stadium will be hosting IPL matches. A total of seven home matches of CSK will be played in Chennai this time around.

Chennai Super Kings will face Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai this season. The first home match will be against Lucknow, and the stadium is expected to be filled with a sea of yellow.

Chennai’s own ‘Thala’, MS Dhoni is back as the captain of the side. He was replaced by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as captain of the team last year. However, due to poor performances, Dhoni was reinstated as the captain midway through the tournament.

CSK Practice Match Score 2023

On March 27, Chennai Super Kings had their first open training session of the season. As expected, the ground was filled with supporters. The atmosphere was looking electric inside, and if this was the hint, then one can expect what will be scenes during the competitive games.

For the fans outside, there is no way to watch the practice matches of CSK live on any platform. However, the Super Kings have uploaded quite a few videos on social media platforms. Same for the scorecard, there is no score updation as well of the practice games anywhere.

Chennai Super King’s performance in Chennai during IPL 2019

During the 2019 season, Chennai Super Kings played a total of eight matches in Chennai. Seven of them were league matches and one of them was the Qualifier-1 match against the eventual champions Mumbai Indians.

As expected, CSK dominated in their home conditions, and they won six of the eight matches. Chennai lost two matches and both of them were against Mumbai Indians. The slower track in Chennai is tailor-made for the home side.