Rohit Sharma captaincy record in IPL: Rohit Sharma IPL captaincy record and stats

Rohit Sharma captaincy record in IPL: The Mumbai Indians skipper has led his franchise to a record five titles in the tournament’s history.

When the Mumbai Indians (MI), led by India’s present all-format skipper Rohit Sharma, will take the field against the Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2022 on March 27, their eyes would be gazed on the coveted silverware in a bid to have a grip at it for the record sixth occasion.

The hunger would surely be right up there in Rohit Sharma’s belly, especially having endured a rare poor season during the tournament’s previous edition.

After MS Dhoni’s decision to step away from the post of CSK captain on Thursday, Rohit would commence the imminent league as the most experienced captain amongst the ten franchises in terms of number of IPL matches.

Rohit Sharma captaincy record in IPL

Rohit Sharma impressed one and all right away with his induction as the MI skipper during the 2013 edition of the IPL, filling the big boots of Australia’s former skipper Ricky Ponting.

Apart from lifting the trophy in his maiden season as MI skipper, he repeated the feat and tasted the title triumph success four times again in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 editions of the IPL, thereby going on to become the most successful captain in history of the league with a record number of five titles. CSK is placed second, having won the title four times across the fourteen seasons.

During his nine years so far as captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2013-2021, Rohit has led his franchise in a total of 129 matches. With a win percentage of 59.68, he has won 75 of those matches while losing 50, with 4 games ending in a tie.

In the list of most matches as captain in the IPL, Rohit is placed at the fourth spot behind the likes of MS Dhoni (CSK and RPS), Virat Kohli (RCB), and Gautam Gambhir (KKR), who have led their franchises in 204, 140, and 129 matches respectively. He is just one match away from surpassing Gambhir to take up the third spot.

Rohit Sharma stats for MI as batsman

Rohit is also MI’s leading run-scorer having amassed a total of 4,441 runs at an average of 31.27 across 164 innings (168 matches) with the help of 32 half-centuries and a century.

Overall, the Mumbai batter, with 213 IPL matches under his belt, is just behind MS Dhoni (220) in the list. In terms if most IPL runs, the right-handed batter is presently placed at the third spot with 5,611 runs across 208 innings at an average of 31.17. Placed above him are Virat Kohli (6,283 runs) and Shikhar Dhawan (5,784 runs).