Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Rohit Sharma and C Pujara not on the field due to injuries in 4th innings of Oval Test

Rohit Sharma Injury Update: The two senior Indian batsmen have opted to take rest in the fourth innings of the Oval Test.

During the fourth day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, India have put on board a 368-run target for England after scoring 466/10 in 148.2 overs in their second innings.

England, who will have to register a record chase to win this match, aren’t completely out of the match but their victory is surely behind an Indian victory and a draw as far as result probability is concerned.

India, who lost three wickets in the morning session, were rescued by a 100-run partnership for the seventh wicket between wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (50) and fast bowler Shardul Thakur (60). The fast bowling-pair of Umesh Yadav (25) and Jasprit Bumrah (23) also collected brisk runs towards the end to further strengthen India’s position in the match.

Rohit Sharma Injury Update

It was on Day 3 that senior Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma (127) and Cheteshwar Pujara (61) had stitched a 153-run partnership for the second wicket to lay a solid foundation for the others to follow.

Unfortunately for the visitors, both Sharma and Pujara haven’t taken the field in the fourth innings of the match due to respective injuries. While Sharma is facing some discomfort in his left knee, Pujara has pain in his left ankle.

Readers must note that Pujara had twisted his ankle while returning for a second run in his partnership with Sharma yesterday. The development was shared by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) in the form of a tweet before the start of the fourth innings.

“Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will not take the field. Rohit has discomfort in his left knee while Pujara has pain in his left ankle. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing them,” BCCI tweeted.

UPDATE – Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will not take the field. Rohit has discomfort in his left knee while Pujara has pain in his left ankle. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing them. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ihMSUPR7Im — BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2021

It is worth mentioning that the Indian physiotherapist Nitin Patel is himself self-isolating alongside head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar after Shastri returned a positive lateral flow test last evening.

As far as substitute fielders are concerned, Sharma and Pujara have been replaced by reserve batsmen Mayank Agarwal and Suryakumar Yadav.