Cricket

Rohit Sharma new ODI captain: Why Virat Kohli is leaving captaincy in ODI for India?

Rohit Sharma new ODI captain: Why Virat Kohli is leaving captaincy in ODI for India?
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
“Michael Jordan was a killer wanting to take your heart”: NBA legend Dominque Wilkins details the harrowing experience of playing against the Bulls legend
Next Article
“My favorite Lakers memory is when we whooped their a** by 40 in the NBA Finals”: Paul Pierce reveals his most memorable moment against Kobe Bryant and co
Cricket Latest News
Rohit Sharma new ODI captain: Why Virat Kohli is leaving captaincy in ODI for India?
Rohit Sharma new ODI captain: Why Virat Kohli is leaving captaincy in ODI for India?

Rohit Sharma new ODI captain: Why Virat Kohli is leaving captaincy in the ODIs for…