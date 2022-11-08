Rohit Sharma T20 World Cup 2022 runs: Hitman Rohit 2022 World Cup innings list

Team India will take on England in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, at the Adelaide Oval on November 10 (Thursday).

A strong, deep English batting line-up will test the Indian bowlers, particularly during the second-half of their innings when they have been the most vulnerable in the past few months or so.

However the the new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh have consistently made the ball talk during the ‘Super 12’ stage, which the England side will be wary of as well.

On the batting front, the pair of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been exceptional to say the least, and have carried the line-up on their shoulders during the entirety of their team’s journey towards the semi-final.

While KL Rahul, after failures in the first three matches has finally had his touch back with consecutive half-centuries against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, his strike rate in the Powerplay still remains an area of concern.

However, it is the average returns off the bat of his opening partner cum team skipper Rohit Sharma, which has led to furrowed foreheads of the team management and the fans.

Rohit Sharma T20 World Cup 2022 runs

Barring his 39-ball 53 against Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) where too he had initially struggled to get going, Rohit Sharma has not played any other single inning in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far, which does justice to either his potential or reputation as a batter in World Cricket.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma injury update after getting hit on right wrist in the nets ahead of semi-final

Across the five innings in this World Cup so far, Rohit has scored mere 89 runs at an average and strike rate of 17.80 and 109.87 respectively.

With the likes of Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik not having played anywhere near their potential best as well so far, it remains high-time imperative for Rohit to turn-up against England and provide a perfect platform for the rest of the batters to capitalize on.

Hitman Rohit 2022 World Cup innings list

4 (7), versus Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

53 (39) versus Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

15 (14) versus South Africa at Perth Stadium

2 (8) versus Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval

15 (13) versus Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).