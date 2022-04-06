Rohit Sharma vs KKR stats and last 5 innings list: Rohit Sharma vs Umesh Yadav IPL records

Rohit Sharma vs KKR stats and last 5 innings list: Rohit Sharma will be playing his 30th match against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight.

Mumbai Indians is perhaps the only sports team in the world whose fans aren’t worried much about the team losing its first few matches in a tournament. A primary reason for the same is that most of their title victories have come in seasons where they couldn’t secure a win in their first few matches.

The ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League has started on a similar note for the most successful franchise in the history of the tournament. Having lost their first two matches, Indians would be hoping to stage a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune tonight.

Hence, MI would be hoping for their captain and second-most experienced player Rohit Sharma to contribute significantly at the top of the order.

Rohit Sharma vs KKR stats and last 5 innings list

Sharma, 34, has faced KKR in all IPL seasons thus far. In a total of 29 innings against them, Sharma has scored 1,015 runs at an average of 46.14 and a strike rate of 132.16 including a century and six half-centuries.

Sharma’s career-best performance against Kolkata had come at the Eden Gardens a decade ago when him scoring 109* (60) with the help of 12 fours and five sixes had played a titular role in a 27-run victory. In what remains his only IPL century till date, it had come whilst him batting at No. 3.

Sharma, who rarely bowls nowadays, also has a T20 wicket to his name against Knight Riders. As a fielder, Sharma has grabbed 12 catches and contributed in three run-outs against KKR over the years.

Runs Balls 4s 6s Venue Year 33 30 4 0 Abu Dhabi 2021 43 32 3 1 Chennai 2021 35 36 5 1 Abu Dhabi 2020 80 54 3 6 Abu Dhabi 2020 55* 48 8 0 Mumbai 2019

Rohit Sharma vs Umesh Yadav IPL records

Highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 till now, Kolkata fast bowler Umesh Yadav will possess a daunting challenge in front of Sharma at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday.

As far as their previous head-to-head record against each other is concerned, Sharma has scored 143 (94) against Yadav in their previous IPL encounters. In the 14 times that they’ve faced each other in the IPL, Sharma has hit 18 fours and six sixes but has also been dismissed on four occasions.