“Romario Shepherd is the next big thing”: Carlos Brathwaite hails Romario Shepherd after his outstanding knock against England

Carlos Brathwaite has called Romario Shepherd “The Next Big Thing” after his brilliant knock against England in the 2nd T20I game.

England defeated West Indies in the second T20I by one run to level the series 1-1. West Indies again opted to bowl against England after the first game’s success. England scored 171 runs, courtesy of Jason Roy’s quick 45 runs and some cameos from others.

While chasing, West Indies were 65-7 at one stage, but then they managed a terrific fight back. Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein stitched a wonderful partnership and got very close in the end. They needed 30 runs in the last over, but they managed to score 28 runs. Shepherd scored 44 runs off 28 balls at a S/R of 157.14, whereas Hosein scored 44 runs off just 16 balls.

After the game, Romario Shepherd received a lot of praise for his fighting knock. Carlos Brathwaite, who hit the famous four sixes in the 2016 T20 WC Final also appreciated Shepherd.

“Romario Shepherd is the next big thing, can win a game with bat or ball, future of WI cricket,” Brathwaite tweeted.

Romario Shepherd came into the limelight after the Caribbean Premier League. He has always been a good T20 bowler, but he proved his batting powers in the CPL 2021. For Guyana Amazon Warriors, he scalped 18 wickets at 7.69, whereas he had a batting strike-rate of 165.15. He won some really tough games for the Warriors as a finisher.

In overall T20s, Shepherd has scalped 49 wickets in 41 games, whereas he has scored 298 runs at a strike-rate of 161.08. With the IPL auction coming up next month, he can be a hot pick. In IPL 2020, he replaces Dwayne Bravo in the Chennai Super Kings, but he could not get a game. Looking at his all-rounder abilities, a lot of teams can go after Shepherd in the IPL 2022 auctions.