RR vs PBKS Man of the Match IPL 2022: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Punjab vs Rajasthan IPL 2022 match?

RR vs PBKS Man of the Match: The opening batter from Rajasthan Royals has won his maiden Indian Premier League match award.

During the 52nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets to register their seventh victory of the season.

Making a comeback into the Playing XI after more than a month, Rajasthan opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrated his comeback by top-scoring for his team as his 68 (41) comprised of nine fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 165.85.

While opening batter Jos Buttler scored 30 (16) to play a pivotal role in a quickfire 46-run opening partnership, Shimron Hetmyer justified his potential yet again by scoring 31* (16) with the help of three fours and two sixes to seal a 190-run chase in the last over.

RR vs PBKS Man of the Match today

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal (15) won the toss and chose to bat to see opening batter Jonny Bairstow (56) and wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma (38*) play crucial knocks to post a competitive total.

Had it not been Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s match-winning bowling figures of 4-0-28-3, RR would’ve been easily chasing a 200+ target. Chahal, who dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa (27), Agarwal and Bairstow with his cunning bowling, even forced PBKS to tinker with their batting order to not let Liam Livingstone (22) face him.

Having said that, Jaiswal was picked ahead of Chahal for the award of Player of the Match in this match. While this would’ve been Chahal’s third such award of the season, it is Jaiswal’s first-ever award in the biggest T20 tournament across the world.